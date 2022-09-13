BJP to take suggestions from at least 50,000 people for manifesto ahead of HP polls
Over 20 lakh people of the state have been directly benefitted from various schemes launched by the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, he said, adding most initiatives were started on the basis of the promises made in the vision document.
- Country:
- India
The ruling BJP will take suggestions from at least 50,000 people to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Assembly polls, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said. Kashyap told the media here that the party had taken suggestions from 7,000 people for its manifesto during the last Assembly elections.
Now, the BJP will take suggestions from at least 50,000 people to prepare its ''vision document'', he added. The BJP has made 21 sub-committees and is also sending letters to all sections of society to seek their suggestions, he added.
It has also launched its web portal, Bjphpsankalpatra2022.org, for getting suggestions online, he said, adding that a WhatsApp number will also be released.
The ''vision document'' will target the common man to improve their quality of life, he added. Over 20 lakh people of the state have been directly benefitted from various schemes launched by the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, he said, adding most initiatives were started on the basis of the promises made in the vision document.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Kashyap
- Suresh Kashyap
- Himachal Assembly
ALSO READ
12 MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to quit AAP & join BJP, but our MLAs are honest & failed 'Operation Lotus': CM Kejriwal tells Delhi Assembly.
CM Kejriwal tables confidence motion in Delhi Assembly, accused Centre of waiving loans of billionaires but not that of students.
CM Kejriwal tables confidence motion in Delhi Assembly
They (BJP) toppled Manipur, Bihar, Assam, MP, Maha govts. At some places they even paid Rs 50 crore, claims CM Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
Opposition BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly ahead of confidence motion to be tabled by CM Kejriwal.