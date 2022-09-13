Eggs thrown on my car in Kodagu at the best of BJP leaders, alleges Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that eggs were thrown on his car in Kodagu district last month at the behest of some BJP leaders.

The former chief minister also demanded an inquiry into the newly constructed retaining wall of the office of the deputy commissioner of Kodagu district saying that Rs seven crore were spent on it.

''I was on the way to meet farmers and also to see the retaining wall that fell down. It was built at a cost of Rs seven crore but on the way black flags were shown and eggs were thrown on my vehicle at two places,'' Siddaramaiah alleged in the Assembly.

The Congress leader condemned the act and said such incidents should not have taken place in the first place.

''We reached this stage after doing all that (black flag protest) during our early days. This should not have happened. It's not good,” Siddaramaiah said.

Pointing to the BJP legislators from Kodagu, he said, ''You all did it. We are not scared of these conspiracies. Do you think you it was a valorous job? Can't we do the same to you? I can do it across the state.'' The Congress stalwart charged that the police did nothing when the protests were happening and eggs were thrown.

When BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan said it happened to protest against Tipu Jayanti started by Siddaramaiah, the Congress leader sought to know what they knew about the 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

He said veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa himself wore the Tipu turban and held the sword after he quit the BJP in 2013.

Regarding the retaining wall, Siddaramaiah alleged that public representatives and contractors squandered the money spent on the retaining wall.

''Order an inquiry. The PWD officers built the retaining wall to support the DC building from falling but the retaining wall itself collapsed. Now, sandbags have been placed to support the retaining wall,'' Siddaramaiah charged.

