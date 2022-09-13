Left Menu

Mexico hails stance of U.S. commerce secretary on energy spat

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:52 IST
Mexico hails stance of U.S. commerce secretary on energy spat
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he was encouraged by talks this week with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, noting she gave no sense of wanting to punish Mexico for its contentious energy policy.

"I was very struck by the proactive, friendly attitude of the Secretary of Commerce," Lopez Obrador told a news conference. "There was no sense that they are going to punish Mexico for its energy policy."

Raimondo was part of a senior U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that came to Mexico on Monday for talks principally focused on economic relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022