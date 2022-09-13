State-level committees to curb drug menace
In a bid to tackle the menace of drug abuse, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to form various committees at the State, district and panchayat-levels.The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the rising consumption of drugs among school children.An anti-drug campaign will begin from October 2.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to tackle the menace of drug abuse, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to form various committees at the State, district and panchayat-levels.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the rising consumption of drugs among school children.
''An anti-drug campaign will begin from October 2. The government will form various committees at the State, district, panchayat and school-levels. The State-level committee will be headed by the chief minister and local self-government department minister, finance, general education, higher education, health, industry, law, and other department secretaries will be part of the committee,'' a release issued by the Chief Minister's office said.
It said the government would organise an anti-drug human chain on November 1. Awareness sessions would be held at public places like bus stands. railway stations, libraries, and clubs among others.
The district-level committees would be formed with the district panchayat president as the chairman and the district collector as the convenor. The Ministers in charge of the respective districts would also take part in the meetings. The district committees would meet on September 21, the release said.
The panchayat-level committees would consist of members from the panchayat, educational institution heads, various political party leaders, library in charge, club officials, among others. Residents associations, NGO, cultural organisations of the localities would also be included in the local- level committees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- district collector
- State
- district panchayat
- Kerala
- Pinarayi Vijayan
ALSO READ
India's state-funded helmet promises 'fresh air' in battle on winter smog
China to release pork reserves from Sept to ensure supply during holidays -state planner
BRIEF-Lg Energy Solution To Invest 2.4 Trln Won To Build Joint Battery Plant In The United States With Honda
Mumbai Police record actor Ranveer Singh's statement in nude photo-shoot case: Official.
SC issues notice to Karnataka Govt on pleas challenging HC verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab in educational institutions of state.