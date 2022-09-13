Left Menu

State-level committees to curb drug menace

In a bid to tackle the menace of drug abuse, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to form various committees at the State, district and panchayat-levels.The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the rising consumption of drugs among school children.An anti-drug campaign will begin from October 2.

In a bid to tackle the menace of drug abuse, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to form various committees at the State, district and panchayat-levels.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the rising consumption of drugs among school children.

''An anti-drug campaign will begin from October 2. The government will form various committees at the State, district, panchayat and school-levels. The State-level committee will be headed by the chief minister and local self-government department minister, finance, general education, higher education, health, industry, law, and other department secretaries will be part of the committee,'' a release issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

It said the government would organise an anti-drug human chain on November 1. Awareness sessions would be held at public places like bus stands. railway stations, libraries, and clubs among others.

The district-level committees would be formed with the district panchayat president as the chairman and the district collector as the convenor. The Ministers in charge of the respective districts would also take part in the meetings. The district committees would meet on September 21, the release said.

The panchayat-level committees would consist of members from the panchayat, educational institution heads, various political party leaders, library in charge, club officials, among others. Residents associations, NGO, cultural organisations of the localities would also be included in the local- level committees.

