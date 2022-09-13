Oscar Fernandes worked tirelessly for Congress: Rahul on his death anniv

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union minister Oscar Fernandes on his first death anniversary and said during various critical junctures, he stood firmly by the party and worked tirelessly to forge a consensus.Fernandes, a veteran Congress leader, died on September 13 last year at a private hospital in Mangaluru.In a message, Gandhi said, We honour the life and legacy of a tall leader who dedicated his life to the Congress party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:28 IST
In a message, Gandhi said, ''We honour the life and legacy of a tall leader who dedicated his life to the Congress party. Respected by leaders and workers alike, his humility left a lasting imprint on all those fortunate to have known him.'' ''To me, he was a mentor and a guide, and wisdom and generosity will be missed deeply,'' the former Congress chief said.

From his days as a student leader, he rose up to become a celebrated parliamentarian and served in various capacities in the Union government, Gandhi said.

''His journey bore testament to his fierce grit and determination. He was a fierce champion of workers' rights and tirelessly championed for an inclusive vision for the nation. During various critical junctures, Oscar ji stood firmly by the Congress party and worked tirelessly to forge a consensus. His contribution to our organisation continues to be celebrated,'' Gandhi said.

In his five-decade-long political career, Fernandes represented Udupi constituency in the Lok Sabha five times and was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times.

