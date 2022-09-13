Talks about Foxconn plant were almost complete but something `sinister' happened: Maha Cong leader Thorat
Discussions about setting up Foxconns semiconductor plant in Maharashtra were almost complete but something sinister took place which made the company shift the location to Gujarat, Congress leader and former state minister Balasaheb Thorat claimed on Tuesday.
Discussions about setting up Foxconn's semiconductor plant in Maharashtra were almost complete but something ''sinister'' took place which made the company shift the location to Gujarat, Congress leader and former state minister Balasaheb Thorat claimed on Tuesday. As Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn inked a pact to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in Gujarat, the opposition in Maharashtra slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government for ''losing out'' on the big-ticket project. “The Foxconn plant was expected to bring investment of nearly Rs 1.58 lakh crore to Maharashtra. Ninety per cent of our discussions regarding the plant had been completed,'' said Thorat, a revenue minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government.
“Something sinister took place which made the company shift its plant from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Nearly one lakh new employment opportunities would have been created with this plant,'' he added.
He wanted to know what CM Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did to keep the project in Maharashtra, he added. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray too claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray government had almost finalised the deal with Foxconn. ''The new dispensation tweeted photos, claiming to have brought this (project) to Maharashtra but it seems intent or commitment was to send this away from Maharashtra,” said Aaditya.
“Our MVA government had brought this to final stage,” he said, adding, “The current dispensation has lost the confidence of potential investors, hence such mega projects are not coming here.'' PTI ND KRK KRK
