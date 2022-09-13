K’taka Congress starts campaign against graft in BJP govt

Karnataka Congress on Tuesday launched a campaign against ‘40 per cent Sarkara, BJP means Bhrashtachara’ with focus on the alleged corruption prevailing in Karnataka.

“Today, we are launching a campaign against “40 per cent Sarkara, BJP means Bhrashtachara’ (40 per cent government, BJP means corruption). Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai knows that his Cabinet ministers are completely involved in corrupt activities and are looting,” former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said in a press conference.

He alleged that the public works have completely stopped.

Recalling the suicide of the Belagavi-based contractor and a BJP worker Santosh Patil who hanged himself in a hotel in Udupi earlier this year leaving behind a message holding the BJP’s Shivamogga MLA K S Eshwarappa responsible for his death as he (MLA) allegedly demanded 40 per cent commission.

After the incident, Eshwarappa resigned as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister.

The Congress State president D K Shivakumar who was present at the press conference released a campaign song on ‘the 40 per cent commission government’.

Later, in a statement, the Congress said, “Karnataka is currently burdened by the bottomless greed of the BJP government. The 40 per cent Sarkara has made the words 'corruption' and 'commission' a mainstay in every aspect of governance. Their hunger for money is so much that they're happy to sacrifice the lives of innocent people as well.” The party said it would not let the BJP run riot and destroy the lives of the people of Karnataka. It added that it would expose the BJP's failure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)