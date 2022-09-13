RSS chief in Ahmedabad tomorrow to attend seminar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a one-day visit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday to attend a seminar organised by the city-based Bharatiya Vichar Manch (BVM).

The seminar on the topic ''independence to freedom- a multi-faceted discussion,'' (swadhinta se swatantrata ki or bahu aayami vimarsh) will be held at the Gujarat University, the state RSS said in a release.

Bhagwat will deliver the inaugural session address, it said.

Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas treasurer Govind Dev Giri, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and others will attend the event. In July, the Sangh chief attended a two-day meeting of office-bearers of the RSS affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) to discuss various issues including the generation of employment.

