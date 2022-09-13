LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina arrests new suspect in attack on vice president

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Argentina arrests new suspect in attack on vice president: local media BUENOS AIRES - Argentine authorities have arrested a woman suspected of participating in the organization of the failed assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner almost two weeks ago, according to local media reports.

The arrest was made after information about the new suspect was found on the cell phone of the partner of alleged gunman Fernando Sabag Montiel, according to reports by leading newspapers Clarin and La Nacion. On the night of Sept. 1, police say Sabag pulled the trigger on a loaded gun inches from Fernandez de Kirchner's head, but it failed to fire. Colombia's Ecopetrol asks to suspend fracking contracts for 90 days

BOGOTA - Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol has asked the oil regulator to suspend contracts for two fracking pilot projects for 90 days, the company and two sources told Reuters. The two projects - being developed in Santander province by Ecopetrol and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp - have faced stiff resistance from environmental groups and could be halted outright if a law backed by the administration of new leftist President Gustavo Petro passes congress.

Mexico lauds U.S. commerce secretary for stance on energy spat MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has hailed U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for her attitude in talks this week, saying she gave no indication of wanting to punish Mexico over an energy dispute between the two countries.

Raimondo was part of a senior U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that came to Mexico on Monday for discussions with Lopez Obrador and other top Mexican officials principally focused on economic relations. Lula continues lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil election

SAO PAULO - Brazil presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to poll ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro, extending his lead to 15 percentage points, according to an IPEC poll. The survey showed Lula with 46% of voter support against 31% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election scheduled for Oct. 2, compared with 44% and 31% respectively in the previous poll.

In the expected second-round runoff, Lula's lead grew slightly to 17 points from 16, indicating he would get elected with 53% of the vote versus Bolsonaro's 36%, the poll showed. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

