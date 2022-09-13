Left Menu

VP Dhankar urges industry, biz leaders to be in sync with govt schemes

I note with great satisfaction that now, in the last few years, an ecosystem is being created that is playing an affirmative role, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:54 IST
VP Dhankar urges industry, biz leaders to be in sync with govt schemes
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged industry and business leaders to be in sync with government schemes so that the country's economy continues to be on an incremental trajectory.

Speaking at BML Munjal Awards for Business Excellence, he said the credit for India becoming the world's fifth largest economy goes to the government and industry acting in a synchronised manner.

''I urge the tall leaders of the industry and businesses who are here to please be in sync with governmental schemes so that the Indian economy continues to be on an incremental trajectory,'' he said.

Calling for according due respect to wealth creators, Dhankhar said he wants the media to highlight the achievements and many positive stories of Indian entrepreneurs, saying it will ''inspire the bright minds in the country''.

Dhankhar said there can be no better mechanism to develop a country than to make available to the people an ecosystem that allows them to exploit their potential and talents to the fullest.

''This is working out in recent years and having an impactful presence in all segments of our societal life. We need an ecosystem that must not be creating an obstruction. I note with great satisfaction that now, in the last few years, an ecosystem is being created that is playing an affirmative role,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022