BJP pays tributes to Kashmiri Pandit leader Taploo killed by terrorists 33-years ago in Srinagar

The BJP on Tuesday paid rich tributes to party's former vice president and prominent Kashmiri Pandit leader Tika Lal Taploo, who was gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar 33-years ago.

A martyr's day (Balidan divas) programme was organised by the BJP's Kashmir Displaced unit at Jammu Club here to pay rich tributes to Taploo.

The killing of Taploo in 1989 was followed by the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. His killing also set off a series of target killings of KP leaders and activists in Kashmir.

Homage was also paid to those who were killed by terrorists during these 33 years in various parts of the state including Wandhama, Chitising pora , Doda, Kishtwar, and Rajori.

Tributes were also paid to security forces and police personnel who made great sacrifices while fighting with the Pakistan sponsored terrorists and got martyrdom. Two minutes silence was observed as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, Seh-Prahbari BJP J-K Ashish Sood, and Prahbari Kashmir Displaced District G L Raina, and other prominent political and social personalities paid floral tributes to Taploo.

A documentary film on Tika Lal Taploo was also shown on the occasion. Ravinder Raina, said Taploo was a prominent figure of the BJP in Kashmir and his aim was to strengthen the nationalist forces and defeat the design of anti-national forces. He was a popular leader among the other communities also because he was always available for their help, irrespective of their caste or religion.

Ashok Koul while paying tributes to Taploo said that he was a great leader of BJP and a social activist.

He also served as vice president of BJP and never compromise on his principles. He further said that Tika Lal's influence and popularity was unmatched among the Kashmiri Hindus.

He was also popularly known among Muslim community and hence became a major challenge for the terrorists, Koul said.

Terming Taploo a tallest Kashmiri leader, Ashish Sood said his sacrifices for the nation will always be remembered.

