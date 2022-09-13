Left Menu

BJP deliberately delaying assembly elections in J-K: Wani

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for allegedly destroying the identity, status and rights of the people and said the Centre is deliberately delaying the holding of early assembly elections in the union territory.He said that instead of addressing grievances of the people, the government brazenly participated in photo sessions to get cheap publicity and just to befool the people, making false promises.BJP government is deliberately delaying the holding of early assembly elections and restoration of full statehood to JK.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:23 IST
BJP deliberately delaying assembly elections in J-K: Wani
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for allegedly destroying the identity, status and rights of the people and said the Centre is deliberately delaying the holding of early assembly elections in the union territory.

He said that instead of addressing grievances of the people, the government brazenly participated in photo sessions to get cheap publicity and just to befool the people, making false promises.

''BJP government is deliberately delaying the holding of early assembly elections and restoration of full statehood to J&K. The people should gear up for decisive fight'', Wani said while addressing a function in Ramban. He alleged the incumbent regime has totally neglected the hilly and remote areas.

''BJP has destroyed the identity, status and rights of the people'', he added.

He said that the politics of the hatred is a dangerous for the country and urged the people to reject the communal and divisive forces and strengthen the secular and progressive forces in order to strengthen the unity and integrity of the nation and the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022