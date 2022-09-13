BJP deliberately delaying assembly elections in J-K: Wani

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for allegedly destroying the identity, status and rights of the people and said the Centre is deliberately delaying the holding of early assembly elections in the union territory.

He said that instead of addressing grievances of the people, the government brazenly participated in photo sessions to get cheap publicity and just to befool the people, making false promises.

''BJP government is deliberately delaying the holding of early assembly elections and restoration of full statehood to J&K. The people should gear up for decisive fight'', Wani said while addressing a function in Ramban. He alleged the incumbent regime has totally neglected the hilly and remote areas.

''BJP has destroyed the identity, status and rights of the people'', he added.

He said that the politics of the hatred is a dangerous for the country and urged the people to reject the communal and divisive forces and strengthen the secular and progressive forces in order to strengthen the unity and integrity of the nation and the state.

