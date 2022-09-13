If Pilot can become CM by getting shoes hurled at me, he should do it: Rajasthan minister

The rift in the ruling Congress in Rajasthan resurfaced with a minister blaming former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s supporters for a ruckus at a public event, accusing him of trying to become the CM by getting shoes hurled at him. Pilot did not respond to the charge by state Sports Minister Ashok Chandna.

The shoe hurling incident took place at a mass meeting held before the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla in Pushkar sarovar in Ajmer district. Pilot was not present at the mass meeting.

The minister made the remarks in a tweet later in the day.

A day after the incident, Chandna on Tuesday addressed a public programme Bundi’s Hindoli town, telling his supporters that several developments are taking place in Rajasthan for past one to two days. But there is no need to worry about it and don’t get distracted, he said addressing during the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games. ''This filth is from outside, do not let it enter here,'' he said without elaborating, adding no wave is running in favour of anybody.

On Monday, as soon as Ashok Chandna, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat, Sports Minister Chandna and other Congress leaders got on the dais, Pilot's supporters in the crowd started hooting, upset over the former deputy chief minister allegedly not being invited to the programme. Some of them even hurled shoes toward the stage. However, these did not make contact with anyone as they fell short of the dais. Police had to be called in to control the situation. Family members of over 70 people killed in a police firing during the Gurjar agitations for reservation in the past were also present on the stage. Chandna took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the incident on Monday evening. ''A wonderful sight was seen when Rajendra Rathore, the then cabinet member who ordered the killing of 72 people, was applauded when he came on stage and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail in the agitation,'' he tweeted in the evening. A few hours later, he posted another tweet challenging Pilot. Both Chandna and Pilot are from the Gurjar community. ''If Sachin Pilot can become chief minister by getting a shoe thrown at me, then he should do it soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this,'' he said. Rathore reacted to Chandna's tweet referring to him, saying that before accusing others, he should introspect and see why the situation has arisen. ''If you take the ripe crop of others to your field, then the result will be like this. Now look ahead and see what happens,'' Rathore tweeted. Chandna replied, ''Wasn't you a minister in the 2007 'Golikand' government? Your experience and age are more than mine, so I will not comment. Everyone has seen who came yesterday to harvest the crop.'' Vijay Bainsla, the son of Kirori Singh Bainsla, said that Pilot was extended an invitation for the mass meeting but he did not come. ''He must have been busy elsewhere,'' he said. Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs of the party had rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in July 2020.

The one-month-long political crisis ended after the intervention of party leader Rahul Gandhi. Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads soon after the victory of the Congress in December 2018 assembly elections to become the chief minister.

The party chose Gehlot to become the CM for a third time while Pilot was made his deputy. After the rebellion in July 2020, the party sacked him from the post of deputy CM and the state Congress chief. In recent times, the supporters of Pilot, including MLA Vedprakash Solanki, have again started raising demand to make Pilot CM.

