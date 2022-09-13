Uttarakhand: Opposition slams Waqf Board president for remarks on Piran Kaliyar Sharif

Uttarakhand Waqf Board president Shadab Shams was slammed by the opposition parties on Tuesday for his remarks about Piran Kaliyar Sharif, demanding an apology from him for using words like ''drug abuse'' and ''human trafficking'' for a centre of faith revered by all religions. ''It seems Shadab Shams's elevation as the Waqf Board president has gone to his head. He appears to have made the remarks out of over enthusiasm. How could he use such words for Piran Kaliyar Sharif? I think there is no filth in Piran Kaliyar. All the filth is in the heads of BJP leaders,'' Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said. Shams, the former spokesman of the state BJP, was recently elected unopposed as the Uttarakhand Waqf Board president. A few days after his elevation to the post, Shams had said, ''Piran Kaliyar is a centre of faith where zayareens (devotees) from across the world come to pay obeisance. Issueless couples come here to be blessed and we have seen miracles happening. But in recent years, it has degenerated into a centre of drug abuse, human trafficking and prostitution.'' Aam Aadmi Party's state convener Jot Singh Bisht also flayed Shams for his controversial words, saying Piran Kaliyar was revered by all religions. ''Even a chadar on behalf of the prime minister is offered at the dargah. Shams must apologise for what he said or he should be removed from his post,'' Bisht said. Piran Kaliyar Sharif is located in Haridwar district and draws a large number of devotees bearing allegiance to different religions from the country and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)