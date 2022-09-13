Biden administration talking with Congress about Taiwan security bill -White House
The Biden administration is talking with lawmakers on Capitol Hill about Taiwan security legislation, the White House said on Tuesday.
"We look forward to working with Congress on this proposed legislation as it works its way through the process," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters when asked about concerns the administration has had with the bill.
He said Washington was "adamant" about its commitment to Taiwan's self-defense.
