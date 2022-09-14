Left Menu

Biden: stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect economy's overall state

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 14-09-2022 05:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 05:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said the stock market, which fell sharply on Tuesday on inflation concerns, does not necessarily reflect the overall state of the economy.

Biden, who spoke to reporters on a trip to his home state of Delaware to vote in a primary, also said he was not concerned about Tuesday's report on inflation, which showed an unexpected rise in consumer prices in August.

