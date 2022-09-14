Left Menu

Monsoon session of AP legislature from Sep 15; House to discuss 3 capitals

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-09-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 10:21 IST
Monsoon session of AP legislature from Sep 15; House to discuss 3 capitals
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council will commence from Thursday and the state government is likely to hold an elaborate discussion on the importance of establishing three capitals- executive, legislature and judicial spread across three regions in the state.

According to government sources, the session is expected to be held for five days, though it is yet to be confirmed in the Business Advisory Committee.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had earlier introduced the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020, for creating three capitals, but withdrew it in November 2021.

After repealing the contentious Bill, the Chief Minister had told the Assembly that his government would bring a ''comprehensive, complete and better'' Decentralisation Bill.

“There will be an elaborate discussion on the importance of three capitals in the state. And also we (state government) will be taking up about 20 issues such as Housing, irrigation Projects and creation of new districts,” G Srikanth Reddy, YSR Congress Party legislator and coordinator of legislative affairs told PTI.

The government would also discuss the investments that the state has attracted during the past three years.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu may not attend the session as he had earlier vowed not to until he becomes Chief Minister again following alleged comments on his family members by some ruling party members in the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022