Thai court to decide on PM Prayuth's tenure this month

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 14-09-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 10:37 IST
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (Photo Credit: Chan-ocha Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday set Sept. 30 as the date to deliver its verdict on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in a case that seeks to determine when he reaches an eight-year limit as premier.

Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister a few months later, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition. His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, is serving as caretaker premier.

The court last month suspended Prayuth from duty after accepting a petition from the Pheu Thai party, which argued Prayuth's time as junta chief should be included in his tenure as prime minister, which should have ended last month. Prayuth, 68, is still active in his other post of defence minister and could return as premier if the court decides he has yet to reach the eight-year mark. Prayuth has not given his opinion on the case and has said he will respect the court's decision.

The court must decide whether the eight years should include his time as leader of the military government. Some of his supporters had argued the eight years should be counted after 2017, when a new constitution took effect, or even from 2019, when an election was held. Prayuth was initially appointed premier by a legislature hand-picked by the military, but he was able to stay on as prime minister after a 2019 election, after he was chosen by parliament.

