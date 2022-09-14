Goa: 8 Cong MLAs to join BJP, says state party chief Tanavade

Eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI on Wednesday.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

