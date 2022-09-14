Goa: 8 Cong MLAs to join BJP, says state party chief Tanavade
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 10:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI on Wednesday.
In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20.
In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadanand Shet Tanavade
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- Congress
- Goa Assembly
Advertisement