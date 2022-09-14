Left Menu

Union minister writes to Maha CM to seek extension of Marathwada Development Board

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:00 IST
Union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad has demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recommend extension of the Marathwada Development Board to Governor B S Koshyari.

The board had been formed for the development of the backward Marathwada region.

Karad, who belongs to Aurangabad in Marathwada, in a letter given to CM Shinde here on Monday claimed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi state government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) completely neglected the board.

The development board studies the status of education, health, agriculture, irrigation and roads in the Marathwada region and submits reports to government.

On basis of these reports, the state plans distribution of funds for the region. Therefore, an extension should be given to it, Karad said in the letter.

On Monday, Chief Minister Shinde was in Aurangabad where he visited Paithan, the constituency of state cabinet minister Sandipan Bhumre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

