Maha DyCM Fadnavis expresses grief at Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale's death

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has condoled the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and lauded his contribution in the fields of culture, literature and sports.Bhosale, 75, died in a hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:19 IST
Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has condoled the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and lauded his contribution in the fields of culture, literature and sports.

Bhosale, 75, died in a hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. With his demise, a personality who contributed in the fields of arts, sports, literature, culture and society is lost, Fadnavis said in a tweet late Tuesday night. Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale's nephew and BJP Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale had said the body will be kept at Adalat Wada in Satara on Wednesday for people to pay homage.

His work as Satara mayor was exemplary, BJP MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

