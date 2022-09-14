Left Menu

Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday.At a press conference here, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 12:46 IST
Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday.

At a press conference here, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.

Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form that they can fill to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy.

Those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy, he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP approached 10 MLAs of the AAP government in Punjab and alleged it was buying MLAs and breaking governments. The ruling AAP in Punjab on Tuesday accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.

The Punjab had BJP dubbed the allegations as ''baseless'' and ''bundle of lies'' and said AAP is trying to divert attention of people from its ''failures''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022