FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following have said they will come to London.

ROYAL ATTENDEES - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden - King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

NATIONAL LEADERS - Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President - Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President - Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister - Charles Michel, President of the European Council

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister - Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President - Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)