FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following have said they will come to London.
ROYAL ATTENDEES - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden - King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
NATIONAL LEADERS - Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President - Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President - Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister - Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister - Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President - Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
