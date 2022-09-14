Left Menu

TN SIC urges ECI to remove stigma against politicians

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:06 IST
TN SIC urges ECI to remove stigma against politicians
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has recommended to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to educate the people to view politicians without any prejudice.

A similar recommendation was made to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) as well.

It is high time the election commissions provide positive information to the citizens to view politicians with an unprejudiced eye. If this is achieved, then democracy in the nation would be preserved and 100 per cent polling will be ensured in the general elections, observed S Muthuraj, the State Information Commissioner (SIC), recently.

What provoked the SIC to make the recommendation was the submission of many of the information seekers under the Right to Information Act that they do not exercise their franchise in the general elections to the Parliament and the state Assembly, including the local bodies just because the politicians are not trustworthy.

Though they claim seeking information under the RTI Act is their fundamental right, they forget that it is equally their fundamental duty to exercise their franchise without fail, the SIC said.

To remove the stigma against the politicians, the SIC said that he is making the recommendation to the Election Commission, by virtue of the powers vested with him under Section 25 of the RTI Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022