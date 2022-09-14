TN SIC urges ECI to remove stigma against politicians

The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has recommended to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to educate the people to view politicians without any prejudice.

A similar recommendation was made to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) as well.

It is high time the election commissions provide positive information to the citizens to view politicians with an unprejudiced eye. If this is achieved, then democracy in the nation would be preserved and 100 per cent polling will be ensured in the general elections, observed S Muthuraj, the State Information Commissioner (SIC), recently.

What provoked the SIC to make the recommendation was the submission of many of the information seekers under the Right to Information Act that they do not exercise their franchise in the general elections to the Parliament and the state Assembly, including the local bodies just because the politicians are not trustworthy.

Though they claim seeking information under the RTI Act is their fundamental right, they forget that it is equally their fundamental duty to exercise their franchise without fail, the SIC said.

To remove the stigma against the politicians, the SIC said that he is making the recommendation to the Election Commission, by virtue of the powers vested with him under Section 25 of the RTI Act.

