EU chief vows to halt funding for democracy offenders

Reuters | Strasbourg | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:38 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union will freeze funding for member states flouting democratic tenets and will step up its fight against corruption, the head of the bloc's executive told in her annual policy speech to European lawmakers.

"We will keep insisting on judicial independence. And we will also protect our budget through the conditionality mechanism," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She was referring to the EU's "cash for democracy" budget sanction that allows o stop funding to countries undercutting core tenets of liberal democracies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

