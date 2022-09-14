Left Menu

Sasikala opposes power tariff hike in TN

PTI | Erode | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:50 IST
Sasikala opposes power tariff hike in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala lambasted the DMK government in the state over the revised power tariff, which came into effect recently, saying it will affect all sections of the people.

Sasikala was addressing a meeting after arriving here on Tuesday night to a warm reception by a section of AMMK and AIADMK volunteers.

She demanded that the state government roll back the electricity tariff revision.

In July, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji announced a hike in the tariff for TANGEDCO consumers, proposing an increase of Rs 27.5 (per month) for those using up to 200 units and 65 paise per unit hike for railways and educational institutions.

Sasikala, the former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, also stressed on the importance of strengthening the AIADMK to capture power in Tamil Nadu. ''To combat the DMK and to capture power in Tamil Nadu, I will work hard to strengthen the AIADMK,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022