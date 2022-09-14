Bhutan king meets PM Modi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:31 IST
Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and both leaders are believed to have discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen them.
India and Bhutan share historically strong ties which have stood the test of time.
Wangchuck also met foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
