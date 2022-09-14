FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following have said they will come to London.

ROYAL ATTENDEES - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium - Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway NATIONAL LEADERS

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand - Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania - Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil - Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy - Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

- Charles Michel, President of the European Council - Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister - Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President - Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

