Left Menu

FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. Higgins, President of Ireland - Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica (Compiled by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Angus MacSwan, William James and Alex Richardson)

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 14:34 IST
FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following have said they will come to London.

ROYAL ATTENDEES - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium - Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway NATIONAL LEADERS

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand - Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania - Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil - Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy - Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

- Charles Michel, President of the European Council - Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister - Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President - Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland - Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022