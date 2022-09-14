AAP to seek FIR over BJP 'offering money' to its MLAs in Punjab

The AAP on Wednesday said it will submit to the Punjab Police chief a complaint along with evidence in support of its allegation that the BJP was offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government.

AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said 10 party MLAs had been approached by people from the BJP with the offer.

The Punjab unit of the BJP dubbed the allegation ''baseless'' and a ''bundle of lies'' and said the AAP was trying to divert attention of people from its ''failures''.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Cheema said he, along with several MLAs, would submit the complaint to Director General of Police of Punjab Gaurav Yadav for action against those who ''tried to murder'' democracy.

''We will take all evidence of calls received and other proof in the shape of complaint and meet the DGP to seek registration of a case,'' he said.

He further claimed that one of the MLAs, Sheetal Angural, received death threats on Tuesday.

''He was told that if the evidence was presented, then he would be killed. We have proof of this also,” he claimed.

Cheema was accompanied by several MLAs, including Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Rouri, Budh Ram, Kulwant Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, Dinesh Chadha, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Raman Arora, Pushpinder Singh Happy, Kuljit Singh Randhawa and Labh Singh Ugoke.

Among them were legislators who were allegedly approached by people from BJP, said Cheema. Earlier in the day, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister accused the BJP of attempting to buy 10 party MLAs in Punjab by offering them Rs 25 crore each.

''Yesterday (Tuesday) we came to know that they (BJP) tried to buy MLAs in Punjab by offering them Rs 25 crore each. Our 10 MLAs were approached in Punjab and all of them will address a press conference today (Wednesday) and expose them (BJP),'' Kejriwal alleged in a press conference in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)