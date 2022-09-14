Left Menu

BJP will have to pay for comments on Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the BJP will have to pay the price if it commented on the Congress partys Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he claimed has got huge public support.The Bharat Jodo yatra is getting an overwhelming response.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the BJP will have to pay the price if it commented on the Congress party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", which he claimed has got huge public support.

"The Bharat Jodo yatra is getting an overwhelming response. It is going on successfully. There is an atmosphere of violence in the country that should end. Issues like inflation and unemployment are also there in front of the country," he told reporters here after attending a state-level function on Hindi Diwas. "When the objective of the yatra is so pious, it is natural to get response. BJP people are worried and making comments. The more they will comment on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the more price they will have to pay," he said. Speaking on schemes and programmes of his government, the chief minister said Rajasthan has become a model state in the country in the health sector and free treatment to people is being provided.

"Our schemes have created confidence among people. This is a big thing. People are confident that even if they face a financial crunch, they will get free treatment," he said.

