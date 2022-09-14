Left Menu

God said do whatever is best for you: Ex-Goa CM Digambar Kamat on pre-poll pledge not to defect

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:26 IST
God said do whatever is best for you: Ex-Goa CM Digambar Kamat on pre-poll pledge not to defect
  • Country:
  • India

It was done with divine consent, senior leader Digambar Kamat said on Wednesday when asked about the pledge of loyalty taken by Congress candidates at a temple and a church before the Goa Assembly polls.

Kamat, a former chief minister, and seven other Congress MLAs have now crossed over to the ruling BJP.

Before the February 14 elections, all the Congress candidates had taken a vow at a temple and a church after filing their nomination papers that they will not leave the party if elected.

The party took this added `precaution' probably keeping in mind the 2019 exodus when ten of its 15 MLAs in Goa had joined the BJP overnight.

Asked about the breach of pledge, Kamat told reporters here that before joining the BJP he had visited the temple again.

“I went to the temple again and asked God what to do. God told me do whatever is best for you,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022