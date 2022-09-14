God said do whatever is best for you: Ex-Goa CM Digambar Kamat on pre-poll pledge not to defect

It was done with divine consent, senior leader Digambar Kamat said on Wednesday when asked about the pledge of loyalty taken by Congress candidates at a temple and a church before the Goa Assembly polls.

Kamat, a former chief minister, and seven other Congress MLAs have now crossed over to the ruling BJP.

Before the February 14 elections, all the Congress candidates had taken a vow at a temple and a church after filing their nomination papers that they will not leave the party if elected.

The party took this added `precaution' probably keeping in mind the 2019 exodus when ten of its 15 MLAs in Goa had joined the BJP overnight.

Asked about the breach of pledge, Kamat told reporters here that before joining the BJP he had visited the temple again.

“I went to the temple again and asked God what to do. God told me do whatever is best for you,” he said.

