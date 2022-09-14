Left Menu

Police could have opened fire on violent BJP protesters, but govt exercised restraint: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:31 IST
Police could have opened fire on violent BJP protesters, but govt exercised restraint: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said police could have opened fire on "violent" BJP protesters during its march to the state secretariat, but the government exercised "maximum" restraint.

Banerjee also alleged that the saffron party brought in goons armed with bombs in trains from outside the state to foment trouble during its 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday.

''Many police personnel were brutally attacked by the participants of that rally... Police could have opened fire, but our administration showed maximum restraint,'' she said during an administrative meeting at Nimtouri in Purba Medinipur district.

The CM said the protest march inconvenienced commuters and traders, barely a few weeks ahead of Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest festival.

''We have nothing against democratic and peaceful protests. But, the BJP and its supporters resorted to violence, vandalism and arson. They torched properties and instilled fear among people.

"We won't allow this. Arrests are being made, and law will take its own course,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

