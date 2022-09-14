Kremlin: No comment on reported U.S. envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had no comment on reports that a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had travelled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians. "There were no meetings at the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "I have nothing to tell you on this subject."

