If one TMC supporter is attacked, two of BJP will be thrashed: West Bengal minister

TMC workers are not ''wearing bangles'' and if one of them is attacked then two of BJP will be thrashed, West Bengal minister Udayan Guha said.

Guha, the MLA of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, made the comment at a party meeting in Sitalkuchi on Tuesday, soon after the BJP rallies in Kolkata and Howrah turned violent.

''We are not wearing bangles. If my boys are attacked, we will not sit idle. They should remember that if they beat up one of us, we will hit back by thrashing two of them,'' said Guha, the North Bengal Development Minister.

The BJP said that such statements are quite expected from TMC leaders who speak the ''language of lumpen''.

''The more the TMC's misdeeds are getting exposed, the more their leaders are getting desperate, and making such comments out of frustration,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

