Billions for Hungary at stake as EU chief vows to cut money for democracy offenders

The European Union will freeze funding for members damaging democracy, the club's chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday, as European lawmakers denounced Hungary where billions are at stake. The EU's executive has until next Wednesday to propose cutting funds for Hungary over its public procurement laws that Brussels has long criticised as feeding corruption.

The Hungarian forint and bonds weakened on Wednesday after local media reported that the European Commission could propose financial sanctions on Budapest. Hungary's veteran Prime Minister Viktor Orban denies EU criticism but is under pressure to secure funds for his ailing economy. Budapest promised setting up an anti-corruption agency and said repeatedly it was hoping for a deal with Brussels.

But the Commission has been cautious. Distrust runs high in the EU after years of acrimonious feuds with Orban over the rights of migrants, gays and women, as well as the freedom of media, academics and courts. "We must fight for our democracies. Every single day," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told European lawmakers in a speech dominated by Europe's response to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Von der Leyen vowed to stop EU funds flowing to those that undermine liberal democratic tenets. "I would like to focus on corruption, with all its faces," she said, without naming Hungary specifically.

CORRUPTION A Commission document dating back to July showed it preparing to recommend cutting some funds for Hungary from the bloc's 2021-27 budget worth a total of 1.1 trillion euros ($1.10 trillion) in what would be the first such case.

EU countries would have up to three months to decide. Any cuts would come on top of some 6 billion euros from the bloc's separate COVID economic stimulus earmarked for Hungary but blocked by the Commission over corruption concerns. Hungary had by far the highest share of irregularities in the whole bloc in spending EU funds in 2015-19, according to the EU anti-fraud agency. Brussels has called for transparency, real competition and accountability in Hungarian public procurement.

During an ensuing debate on Wednesday, EU lawmakers speaking for most of the chamber's political groups added to criticism of Hungary's rule of law record. "Hungary isn't really a true democracy at all," said Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, a Green French lawmaker.

