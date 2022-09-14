US Domestic News Roundup: Tight race in New Hampshire for Republican U.S. Senate nomination; Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit auto show and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Tight race in New Hampshire for Republican U.S. Senate nomination

A far-right candidate and a longtime state legislator were locked in a tight battle in New Hampshire in the Republican primary contest to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan as the midterm primary season came to a close. The election on Tuesday was the last in a series of nominating contests that have seen Republicans repeatedly select candidates aligned with former President Donald Trump, causing some in the party to worry this hurts their chances of winning control of the U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit auto show

President Joe Biden plans to take a victory lap on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show, highlighting automakers' increasing shift to electric vehicles and billions of dollars in new investments in battery plants. Detroit's Big Three automakers are showing off a number of new EVs at the car show. The U.S. Congress and Biden, a Democrat and self-described "car guy," have pledged tens of billions of dollars in loans, manufacturing and consumer tax credits and grants to speed the transition away from internal combustion vehicles to cleaner EVs.

Moderates fleeing U.S. House, setting stage for more Washington gridlock

Moderate members of the U.S. House of Representatives are leaving office at twice the rate of their more partisan peers this year, a Reuters analysis found, likely deepening Washington gridlock during President Joe Biden's next two years in office. The number of incumbent House members retiring or who lost a party nomination contest is at a three-decade high after a once-a-decade redistricting process that eliminated more than a dozen of the country's dwindling number of competitive districts.

Trump ally's trial to test century-old U.S. law on what makes someone a 'foreign agent'

Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack worked for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump's campaign and administration between 2016 and 2018 to advance the Middle Eastern country's interests.

U.S. government makes contingency plans for rail shutdown

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday made contingency plans aiming to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service. The potential shutdown, which could come as early as Friday, could freeze almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments, stoke inflation, impede supplies of food and fuel, cost the U.S. economy about $2 billion per day and cause transportation woes.

Ad in Pennsylvania governor's race shows Republican in Confederate uniform

Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Wednesday plans to debut a new online ad aimed at Black voters that features his Republican rival posing in a Confederate military uniform, the campaign told Reuters. The ad features a photo first reported last month of Doug Mastriano, a Donald Trump-backed candidate and state senator, wearing the uniform in a faculty photo at the Army War College. The photo obtained by Reuters showed Mastriano in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans, and Operations, where he worked.

U.S. hosting talks with union, railroads to avert shutdown

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is hosting talks in Washington on Wednesday with freight railroad and union officials aimed at heading off a rail shutdown that could happen as early as Friday. The Labor Department said the meeting was the latest in the Biden administration's "sustained engagement and hands-on efforts to encourage the parties to come to a mutually beneficial agreement."

One hurt as package explodes at university in Boston -police

A 45-year-old employee of Boston's Northeastern University was injured on Tuesday when a package delivered to the school exploded while he was handling it, police said, adding that a second package was found and rendered safe. Police did not reveal how the packages were delivered to the urban campus.

Factbox-These U.S. election deniers want to run the 2024 elections in battleground states

Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim the 2020 election was stolen have become their party's nominees for secretary of state in battleground states where they can play a decisive role in choosing a U.S. president. Should they defeat their Democratic opponents in a Nov. 8 vote, these election deniers will be in charge of elections and vote counts in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada during the 2024 White House contest.

White House unveils $2 billion biotech spending plan ahead of industry summit

The White House released new details on Wednesday on how it plans to invest more than $2 billion in the U.S. biotechnology sector as it hosts a meeting of government leaders to discuss the emerging industry. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that launched national biotechnology and bio-manufacturing initiative, and on Wednesday the White House will hold a summit with top government officials and department heads to discuss plans on how to administer the order and allocate the money.

