World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace

King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals will join a solemn procession as Queen Elizabeth's coffin is taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to lie in state in parliament. After the queen's death last week at her summer home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a series of poignant ceremonies and then flown to London late on Tuesday.

Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory

On the second day of her stay at the Marriott Hotel in Sousse, Jannette Mensi waded into the swimming pool only to be told by hotel staff that she would have to get out due to her choice of swimwear -- a burkini. "I was shocked, my mind froze - I never thought this would happen to me in my own country," said Mensi, 68.

EU proposes banning products made with forced labour

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an EU ban on products made using forced labour with legislation that will add to existing U.S. pressure on China but will likely change before it enters force. The EU executive does not name any country in its proposal, but it follows a European Parliament call for such a law in June that highlighted concerns over human rights in China's Xinjiang region.

The exclusive-As war began, Putin rejected a Ukraine peace deal recommended by his aide: sources

Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership. The Ukrainian-born envoy, Dmitry Kozak, told Putin that he believed the deal he had hammered out removed the need for Russia to pursue a large-scale occupation of Ukraine, according to these sources. Kozak's recommendation to Putin to adopt the deal is being reported by Reuters for the first time.

Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting flares again after deadly exchanges

New clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday as international peace efforts intensified a day after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in the worst fighting between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020. The Armenian defence ministry accused Azerbaijan, which is backed politically and militarily by Turkey, of firing artillery and small arms in a fresh attack.

Ukraine leader views wrecked frontline town as Russian forces dig in

Ukraine said it was trying to extend a counter-offensive in the east as President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to a devastated and recently recaptured town on Wednesday, but pro-Russian officials said they had halted Kyiv's forces for now. Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust with special forces in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, forcing a sometimes rushed and chaotic Russian withdrawal.

Staff of King Charles told during mourning they could lose jobs

Household staff who served King Charles while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a labour union that called the move "heartless" before Queen Elizabeth is even buried. Charles, who succeeded his mother on her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be moving from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to the monarch's main official residence, Buckingham Palace.

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro slips 2 points for Brazil election -poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to 8 percentage points from 10 ahead of the October election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed. Lula is seen winning 42% support in the first-round vote against Bolsonaro's 34%, the poll said. They had 44% and 34%, respectively, a week ago.

Taliban, and Pakistani forces clash along border, and casualties reported

Taliban and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire the after Pakistani soldiers tried to erect a military structure on the Afghan-Pakistani border, causing multiple casualties on both sides, the Taliban said on Wednesday. The Pakistani military said its forces had responded to cross-border fire from militants, and that three of its soldiers were killed.

'Humour over rumour': Taiwan eyes Ukraine messaging model if China attacks

Taiwan is looking at Ukraine's ways of communicating its message to the outside world at a time of conflict, by making use of tools such as satellites and deploying humour, the digital minister said on Wednesday. China's war games and blockade drills around Taiwan last month, following a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have heightened concerns on the island about the prospect of an attack by its giant neighbour.

(With inputs from agencies.)