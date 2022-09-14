Left Menu

Sweden's right-wing opposition leads election as 98% of districts counted

Sweden's right-wing opposition on Wednesday held on to a narrow lead over the ruling centre-left bloc as counting neared the end after Sunday's close-fought vote for parliament, election authority data showed. The governing Social Democrats and its loose centre-left bloc were meanwhile on track for 174 seats, the tally showed. A preliminary count of all votes was expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday, the election authority said.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-09-2022 18:57 IST
Sweden's right-wing opposition leads election as 98% of districts counted
Sweden's right-wing opposition on Wednesday held on to a narrow lead over the ruling centre-left bloc as counting neared the end after Sunday's close-fought vote for parliament, election authority data showed. The Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals held a one-seat lead after Sunday's election but the results were too close to call before the final postal and overseas votes had been counted.

With 98% of election districts tallied by 1325 GMT on Wednesday, the right looked set to win 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament, which, if confirmed, could give Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson the first chance at forming a new government. The governing Social Democrats and its loose centre-left bloc were meanwhile on track for 174 seats, the tally showed.

A preliminary count of all votes was expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday, the election authority said.

