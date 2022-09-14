Vienna power company says cooperating with prosecutors' investigation

Vienna power company Wien Energie, which is owned by the city, said on Wednesday it was aware of prosecutors' investigation regarding the company and was cooperating with the authorities.

It was responding to an announcement by the prosecutors' office dealing with economic crimes and corruption that it had launched the investigation "against unknown perpetrators on suspicion of grossly negligent harm to creditors' interests".

