Vienna power company says cooperating with prosecutors' investigation

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna power company Wien Energie, which is owned by the city, said on Wednesday it was aware of prosecutors' investigation regarding the company and was cooperating with the authorities.

It was responding to an announcement by the prosecutors' office dealing with economic crimes and corruption that it had launched the investigation "against unknown perpetrators on suspicion of grossly negligent harm to creditors' interests".

