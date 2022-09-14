Students came forward whenever there is a challenge to nation: Telangana Governor Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that the student community always rises up and proves itself worthy whenever there is a challenge to the country. Referring to the accession of the princely state of Hyderabad into India, Soundarajan said September 17 should be celebrated as a liberation day.

"Maharashtra and Karnataka also celebrate it as a liberation day. In Parakala village of Warangal district, 35 people were asked to stand in queue and shot dead and in another village 90 people were killed and thrown in the well. The horror unleashed by the Razakars, how can we forget that atrocity? It's an emotional Day and it's a day to be remembered," she said. She added that whenever there is a challenge to the country the student community rises up to answer it.

"Whenever there was a challenge to patriotism and country, the student population came forward and fought for the country. The students of Osmania University started to sing Vande Mataram which was banned in those days. Not only are we saluting the warriors who fought, today we are inaugurating the exhibition. We are celebrating 17 September as the iron man of the country Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel asked those who were ruling if they want their head or throne to leave Hyderabad. He had said if you want head then liberate Hyderabad. The future generations should know the struggle and atrocities that took place on Hyderabad people, " she said. Among the princely states that had not acceded to the Indian Union by August 1947, the case of Hyderabad was perhaps the most complex, mainly by virtue of its location. After India achieved independence, Patel became the first Home Minister and also the Deputy Prime Minister. Patel played a very crucial role in post-independence India by successfully integrating around 562 princely states under the Indian Dominion, a statement released here said.

"The British Government had presented these rulers with two alternatives they could join India or Pakistan, or they could stay independent. This clause magnified the difficulty of the process to mammoth proportions. Congress entrusted this intimidating task to Sardar Patel who started lobbying for integration on August 6, 1947. He was successful in integrating all of them barring Jammu and Kashmir, Junagarh and Hyderabad," Soundarajan said. "In the case of Hyderabad erstwhile princely state, as a first step, the Central Government came up with the Standstill Agreement with the Nizam in November 1947 which only sought an assurance that Hyderabad would not accede to Pakistan, and would remain in India. In accordance with the Standstill Agreement, K.M. Munshi was appointed as the Indian Government's envoy and Agent General to Hyderabad. Munshi was mistreated by the Nizam's Government. He was not even given proper accommodation. The Razakars, a private army maintained by the Nizam of Hyderabad, started harassing and looting the general public, " she said.

She further said, "As soon as the Indian Government received information that Hyderabad was arming itself and planning to ally with Pakistan, Sardar Patel described the idea of an Independent Hyderabad as an ulcer in the heart of India which needed to be removed surgically. This was when talks between India and Hyderabad broke down and India decided to annex Hyderabad. Against such a background, the Indian Home Minister Sardar Patel decided to annex Hyderabad. India was forced to launch 'Operation Polo' to save the people of Hyderabad and annexe Hyderabad into the Union of India." "After assessing all other alternatives and realizing that taking this step became an absolute necessity, on 9th September 1948, the Indian Govt decided to send its troops into Hyderabad. Under Police Action, code-named 'Operation Polo', the troops entered the Hyderabad state on 13th September and by 17th September 1948, the Army had completed its task. The Nizam of Hyderabad officially declared his surrender to the Indian Government and announced this decision over Deccan Radio. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, played a key role in Hyderabad's liberation, without his efforts, it would not have been possible," she said during her speech. (ANI)

