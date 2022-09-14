'Bribe' to AAP MLAs: Cong seeks probe by independent agency under supervision of HC

The Punjab Congress on Wednesday demanded that the AAP government in the state get the issue of money allegedly offered to ruling party MLAs probed by an independent investigating agency under the supervision of the High Court.

It also asked AAP to produce evidence against the BJP on the allegations of horse trading in the state.

The ruling AAP in Punjab on Wednesday filed a complaint with the state DGP, seeking a thorough probe into allegations of an attempt by the BJP to topple its government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Wednesday claimed that the BJP had offered Rs 25 crore each to its at least 10 MLAs.

Warring on Wednesday offered his party's support to the government since the nature of allegations was serious and amounted to subversion of the constitutional process and attempts to steal the popular mandate.

The state Congress president, however, expressed strong doubts about the AAP government getting it probed since the allegations were being made according to ''a pre-dictated script to divert and deflect attention from the failures of the government''.

Warring pointed out that nothing was going right for AAP.

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had severely indicted the AAP government on the issue of illegal sand mining along the International border.

Besides, he added that the High Court had stayed the policy of home delivery of free ration and then there was the issue of the leaked audio of minister Fauja Singh Sarari planning to ''extort'' money from contractors.

Warring said the allegation of attempts to bribe their MLAs was raised by AAP to ''cover up all these embarrassments''.

He said if AAP is really truthful about the allegations that its MLAs are being poached why it was not registering a case in the matter.

Referring to the AAP ministers going to meet the DGP in his office, Warring said this again was a drama as a minister can always call the DGP for a meeting and discussions. But he added that would not have got publicity that AAP wanted. ''There is a strong probability of AAP imploding in Punjab with MLAs feeling suffocated, disillusioned and alienated as the power was being wielded and enjoyed by outsiders,'' he said.

Hence, the party is trying to make an excuse as it did in Delhi by levelling similar allegations and nothing came out of those allegations there, he stated.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked AAP leaders to produce concrete evidence against the BJP on the allegations of horse trading in the state.

''Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in a press conference held today once again made serious allegations against the BJP of trying to purchase the MLAs of AAP while offering them crores of rupees. However, Cheema has failed to produce some concrete evidence before the media in support of his claims,'' said Bajwa.

