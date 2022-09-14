FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following have said they will come to London.

ROYAL ATTENDEES - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium - Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway NATIONAL LEADERS

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Droupadi Murmu, President of India

- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President - Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President - Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister - Charles Michel, President of the European Council

- Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission - Egils Levits, President of Latvia

- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago - Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister

- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland - Katalin Novak, Hungarian President

- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland - Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland

- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica - Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

- Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines - Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

COUNTRIES NOT INVITED - Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan

(Compiled by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Angus MacSwan, William James and Alex Richardson)

