FACTBOX-World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following have said they will come to London.
ROYAL ATTENDEES - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium - Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway NATIONAL LEADERS
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Droupadi Murmu, President of India
- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria - Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister - Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President - Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President - Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister - Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission - Egils Levits, President of Latvia
- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago - Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland - Katalin Novak, Hungarian President
- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland - Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica - Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
- Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines - Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
COUNTRIES NOT INVITED - Russia, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan
