Lalu visits RJD office after many years

Rashtriya Janata Dal's founding president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday drove to his party office here, after a gap of several years which were marred by imprisonment and ill health.

Prasad's arrival at the Birchand Patel Marg office at around 3 30 P.M. was joyously hailed by party members who have been in a state of elation since the ''Mahagathbandhan'', helmed by the RJD, formed a government in Bihar last month.

The haggard-looking septuagenarian, who wore a T-shirt and track pants, his preferred attire these days, was welcomed by state party Chief Jagadanand Singh, among others. His younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who has become the Deputy CM, also came rushing upon hearing about his father's visit to the party's state headquarters.

''Our national president finalised the programme for the party's national executive and an open session in Delhi next month'', senior RJD leaders Shyam Rajak and Uday Narayan Chaudhary told reporters afterwards.

They said the national executive will be held near Jantar Mantar on October 09, followed by the open session at Talkatora Stadium a day later.

Awaiting a kidney transplant in Singapore, Prasad may have become a pale shadow of himself physically but remains in full control of his political machinery.

He is said to have played a key role in weaning away disgruntled Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his arch rival, from the NDA camp.

Pictures of Kumar visiting Prasad twice in the past one month have been telling. The two leaders are expected to travel to Delhi together to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi upon her return from abroad.

Kumar is also said to have called up Prasad on Tuesday to complain about the behavior of Sudhakar Singh, the agriculture minister who is the son of Jagadanand Singh.

Notably, Singh also met Prasad Wednesday evening but refused to divulge any details.

He also claimed there was no showdown with the Chief Minister at the cabinet meeting on the previous day even though Kumar has told reporters that the minister ''stormed out'' upon being asked to explain his utterances at a public meeting which have triggered a controversy.

