Left Menu

No oppn party in Goa Assembly left with enough MLAs to stake claim for Leader of Oppn post

With the strength of Congress reduced to three, no opposition party in the Goa Legislative Assembly now has enough MLAs to stake claim to the post of Leader of Opposition. Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar told PTI in the evening that he has approved the defecting Congress MLAs resolution to merge the Congress Legislative Party with the BJP.Eight out of eleven Congress MLAs joined the ruling BJP earlier on Wednesday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:38 IST
No oppn party in Goa Assembly left with enough MLAs to stake claim for Leader of Oppn post
  • Country:
  • India

With the strength of Congress reduced to three, no opposition party in the Goa Legislative Assembly now has enough MLAs to stake claim to the post of Leader of Opposition. Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar told PTI in the evening that he has approved the defecting Congress MLAs' resolution to merge the Congress Legislative Party with the BJP.

Eight out of eleven Congress MLAs joined the ruling BJP earlier on Wednesday. Current Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo was among those who crossed over.

Tawadkar, who was in Delhi when these eight MLAs passed a resolution to merge the Congress Legislative Party with the BJP, rushed to his office upon return to Goa on Wednesday evening.

As to who would be the Leader of Opposition now, he said he would examine technicalities and give some clarity on Thursday.

For any political party to stake claim for the post of LoP, it should have minimum ten percent of MLAs in the House. In 40-member Goa Assembly, a party needs to have at least four MLAs.

AAP has two MLAs while Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party have one MLA each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022