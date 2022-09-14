Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 14:

*HC directed former BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy to hand over possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks. * Centre told HC that it has asked the Delhi government to contest a plea seeking linking of immovable and movable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar numbers to curb corruption, black money generation, and 'Benami' transactions.

* HC sought the stand of AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on a plea challenging his recent election as a lawmaker from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency here in the June bye-polls on grounds of indulging in corrupt practices.

*HC closed a case concerning infrastructure for the transportation and cremation of those who died of COVID-19 while noting that the pandemic was almost over. *HC sought to know the stand of the Centre on the contention of an 11-month-old girl's mother that she being the biological parent of the child is not obliged to produce a custody certificate to obtain a passport for her.

* HC expressed hope that the central government would sympathetically look into the plight of poor Hindu migrants from Pakistan living without electricity supply in a slum in the city.

*HC directed the Delhi government to release Rs 15.5 crore to the Delhi Legal Service Authority for disbursing compensation to rape victims.

