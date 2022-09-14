Left Menu

In Telangana BJP chief's padayatra, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje slams TRS govt

Alleging that only the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao developed in Telangana under TRS rule, senior BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday said people should elect a double engine BJP government in the state to ensure peoples welfare and progress.Addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday evening as part of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumars ongoing fourth phase of padayatra, she said people fought for a separate state eight years ago for the sake of development.Has Telangana achieved development

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:01 IST
In Telangana BJP chief's padayatra, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje slams TRS govt
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that only the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ''developed'' in Telangana under TRS rule, senior BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday said people should elect a ''double engine'' BJP government in the state to ensure people's welfare and progress.

Addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday evening as part of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing fourth phase of 'padayatra', she said people fought for a separate state eight years ago for the sake of development.

''Has Telangana achieved development? Whose development has taken place? Only one family. KCR's family developed,'' she said.

The Union minister further alleged that schemes like double bedroom houses for poor have not reached people in Telangana.

She said houses have been built on a large scale in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka under the PM housing scheme.

Though the Centre implements schemes providing housing, free gas, free toilets and others but it does not reach people in Telangana due to the TRS government, she claimed.

Observing that every Chief Minister receives the Prime Minister during his visits to the respective state, she hit out at Rao for not doing so.

Even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee receives PM despite her divergent views, she said.

Charging that Rao runs the government from a ''farmhouse'', she said a ''double engine BJP government'' should be elected to usher in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022