In Telangana BJP chief's padayatra, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje slams TRS govt

Alleging that only the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ''developed'' in Telangana under TRS rule, senior BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday said people should elect a ''double engine'' BJP government in the state to ensure people's welfare and progress.

Addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday evening as part of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing fourth phase of 'padayatra', she said people fought for a separate state eight years ago for the sake of development.

''Has Telangana achieved development? Whose development has taken place? Only one family. KCR's family developed,'' she said.

The Union minister further alleged that schemes like double bedroom houses for poor have not reached people in Telangana.

She said houses have been built on a large scale in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka under the PM housing scheme.

Though the Centre implements schemes providing housing, free gas, free toilets and others but it does not reach people in Telangana due to the TRS government, she claimed.

Observing that every Chief Minister receives the Prime Minister during his visits to the respective state, she hit out at Rao for not doing so.

Even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee receives PM despite her divergent views, she said.

Charging that Rao runs the government from a ''farmhouse'', she said a ''double engine BJP government'' should be elected to usher in progress.

