French foreign minister calls on PM Modi

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed to him President Emmanuel Macrons message of friendship and cooperation, besides discussing bilateral issues.Happy to have met French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs MinColonna today. We discussed cooperation on bilateral, regional and global issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:33 IST
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed to him President Emmanuel Macron's message of ''friendship and cooperation'', besides discussing bilateral issues.

''Happy to have met French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs @MinColonna today. We discussed cooperation on bilateral, regional and global issues. Conveyed warm regards for my friend @EmmanuelMacron,'' Modi tweeted.

On her part, Colonna, who is on a three-day visit to India, said she conveyed to Modi about Macron's determination to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

''Honoured to call on PM @narendramodi. I conveyed President Macron's determination to deepen our strategic partnership,'' she tweeted.

Colonna also held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on ways to further expand strategic ties.

''Besides discussion on bilateral and other issues of mutual interest, the Minister conveyed President Macron's message of friendship and cooperation to the Prime Minister,'' according to an official statement.

''PM Modi fondly recalled his recent meetings with President Macron in Paris and Schloss Elmau, Germany, and conveyed his desire to welcome the President in India at an early opportunity,'' it said.

