Maha: Charge sheet filed against man for defamatory social media contest against NCP leader

Police in Maharashtra's Thane have filed a charge sheet in a local court against a city-based engineer for allegedly posting some derogatory and defamatory content against senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on social media in 2020. The charge sheet was filed before the First Class Judicial Magistrate against 40-year-old Anant Karmuse. An offence under sections 292 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also the Information and Technology Act was registered against him with Vartak Nagar police here.

In the charge sheet, the police has said that the investigations into the alleged crime against the accused has been completed. It also said that the accused was not cooperating with the investigators.

In 2020, Karmuse had posted on social media a morphed picture of Awhad with objectionable comments, following which a complaint was filed by an NCP activist. The police probe team examined several social media posts of the accused and finally concluded that prime facie a case is made out for prosecution.

Awhad was a minister during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

