Biden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress - State Department

The Biden administration is discussing with Congress "analogous measures" to impose on Russia in place of those carried by a state sponsorship of terrorism designation, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"We're discussing with Congress analogous measures," Price told a news briefing, noting President Joe Biden's recent statement that he would not approve designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)