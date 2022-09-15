Left Menu

UK PM Truss preparing to scrap sugar tax on soft drinks - The Times

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is preparing to scrap sugar taxes on soft drinks and ditch some anti-obesity measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis in the country, The Times reported on Thursday citing government sources. British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered health officials to review obesity control measures, a move that is likely to result in the removal of many of them, the newspaper said.

The Times reported that a ban on "buy one, get one free" promotions on unhealthy food, which was delayed by the government earlier this year amid rising costs, is now unlikely to go ahead. A ban on sweets and chocolates on display at the checkout, set to take effect next month, was also in doubt.

In an August interview with the Daily Mail, Truss said she would scrap plans to restrict multi-buy deals on food and drink high in fat, salt, or sugar and would not impose any new levies on unhealthy food. "(People) don't want the government telling them what to eat," Truss said.

